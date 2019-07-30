Mrs. Erma Jean Canfield, age 77, formerly of Wyalusing, Pennsylvania, passed away at the home of her daughter, in Wilmot Township, Pennsylvania, early Monday morning, July 29, 2019.
Erma Jean was born in Sayre, Pennsylvania, on Sept. 9, 1941, the daughter of the late Morris and Dorothy Wells Smith. Erma was the wife of Edward N. Canfield, who passed away on Feb. 21, 1984.
Surviving are her children, Steven Canfield (Patricia Wright, of Wilmot Township, Pennsylvania, Scott Canfield of Wilmot Township, Pennsylvania, Mark and Pamela Canfield of Cross, South Carolina, and Tami and Donald Dolan, of Wilmot Township, Pennsylvania; and six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She is also survived by two brothers, Frank and Vernell Smith of New Mexico, and Maynard Smith (Gail Moore) of Wyalusing, Pennsylvania; also a special niece, Karen Smith (Brett Ruhf) of Wyalusing, and several other nieces and nephews.
Beside her husband and her parents, she was also preceded in death by her step-father, Arthur Smith; four brothers, Morris Smith Jr., Willard Smith, Dale Smith, and Freddie Smith; and four sisters, Clara Wizelman, Iva Collins, Helen Bouse, and Thelma French.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, from the Sheldon Funeral Home, 155 Church St., Wyalusing, Pennsylvania, with Pastor James Donahoo officiating. Interment will be in the Wyalusing Borough Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday morning at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.sheldonfuneralhomes.com.
