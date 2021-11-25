Erma Warner, age 92, of Gillett, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, following declining health, after living a long and full life.
Family and friends will be received at Caywood’s Funeral Home & Gardens, 1126 Broadway, Southport, NY, on Fri. Nov. 26, 2021 from 11:30 a.m.- 1 p.m. A private funeral, officiated by Pastor Mickey Cavanaugh, can be viewed later that day on Caywood’s Facebook page. Burial will be at the Beech Flats Cemetery, East Canton, PA at the family’s convenience.
A full obituary may be viewed on Caywood’s Facebook page or www.caywoodsfuneralhome.com.
