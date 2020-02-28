On the early morning of Feb. 23, 2020, Ernest Bahr of Canton passed on during his sleep. He was 63 years of age. Born in Blossburg, on Dec. 23, 1956, he was one of seven children born to Carl and Lorena (Kneller) Bahr.
Ernest graduated at 18 years of age from his special needs educational curriculum. After graduation he had worked at Copper Tree for a period of time and was so proud to be out in the workforce and earning a paycheck.
He had also worked hard at his hook-rug crafts at home. He enjoyed attending church and singing hymns as well as many other kinds of music. He had learned to read fairly well and always carried books with him wherever he went, if allowed. He was such a happy and loving person. He had no problem saying hello to strangers and offering a handshake with a smile.
Ernest had lived at home in West LeRoy until his mother passed in 2014 and then moved to the Troy/Canton area.
He is survived by his brother, Loren (and Lori) Bahr of Williamsport; sisters, Luann (and James) Washington of Gloucester, Virginia, Karen (and Austin) Fuelling of Virginia Beach, Virginia, Linda Bahr of Richland, Washington, Carlene (and David) Detwiler of Virginia Beach, Virginia; and brother-in-law, Chuck Phillips of Steam Valley. He was preceded in death by his father, Carl G. Bahr; his mother, Lorena (Kneller) Bahr; and sister, Amy S. Phillips.
Open casket visitation for family and relatives only will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 2, at Morse and Kleese Funeral Home, 94 N. Center St., Canton. Family will receive friends at 11:45 a.m. Services will be at noon on Monday, March 2 with Pastor Ron Bly officiating.
Internment will follow in East Canton Cemetery. A luncheon will be served at 2 p.m. at LeRoy Independent Baptist Church, 301 Mill St., LeRoy. Visit morseandkleesefuneralhome.com.
