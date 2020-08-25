Ernest Milton Beam, 82, of Albemarle, North Carolina, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020 at his home. A celebration of life service was held at 5 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 in the Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care Chapel in Albemarle.
Mr. Beam was born Jan. 1, 1938 in Vestal, New York to the late Earl Burdette Beam and Hazel Edna Titus Beam. Ernest enjoyed traveling, camping, fishing, playing cards (even though he cheated), and going to the races. He loved spending time with family, especially with his great-grand babies. Mr. Beam was a lady’s man and he also had a love for all the fur babies he met along the way.
Ernest is survived by his brother, Richard Beam of Walnut Cove, North Carolina; two special aunts, Dot Brown and Norma Beam Welty both of New York; daughters, Jackie Fries of Midland, North Carolina, Debbie Mugge (Mike) of Harrodsburg, Kentucky, and Cindy Harkness (Joel) of East Smithfield, Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Joshua Fries (Monica) of Charlotte, North Carolina, Jessica Frivold (Jon) of Harrisburg, North Carolina, Meagan Nolt (Tim) of Mt. Joy, Pennsylvania, and Kyle Harkness of Horseheads, New York; great-grandchildren, Aidan Walker, Emily Frivold, Olivia Fries, Parker Nolt and Addison Nolt; and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Community Home Care and Hospice of Troy at 1024 Albemarle Rd #904, Troy, NC 27371.
Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care of Albemarle is serving the Beam family.
