Ernest Y. “Ernie” Wurth, 90, of Franklin Township, Pennsylvania, passed away Saturday morning, Oct. 3, 2020 at the Skilled Nursing Unit of Guthrie Memorial Hospital, Towanda, Pennsylvania, following declining health.
Ernest was born in Roxborough, Pennsylvania on Jan. 19, 1930 to Joseph G. and Elsie Yarnall Wurth.
He served honorably in Korea with the U.S. Army from Nov. 13, 1951 to Oct. 30, 1953 during the Korean War. Upon completion of his military service, Ernie was employed by Kane Industries in Glassboro, New Jersey and was subsequently employed as an electronic engineer with the U.S. department of Defense in Monmouth, New Jersey from 1980 to 1995.
Ernie tuned, rebuilt, and repaired pianos. He played piano shows in four area nursing homes, along with his wife Ginger, for the past 10 years. Ernie was an accomplished pianist, organist, accordion player and composer. He was an apprentice in his father’s piano store from ages 16 to 24 where he learned his trade.
Ernie was an active member of the Community Alliance Church in Monroeton, Pennsylvania.
Surviving are his wife of 45 years, Josephine E. “Ginger” Wurth; daughter, Betty of Salt Lake City, Utah; son, Jerry of Pittsgrove, New Jersey; step-sons, James, Kenneth, and Thomas Crawford of Egg Harbor, New Jersey; grandchildren, Benjamin, Jesse and Monica Grindstaff, and Sheila Churilla of Salt Lake City, Emily and grace Wurth of Pittsgrove.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020 at the Community Alliance Church, 27 Alliance Lane, Towanda, PA with Pastor Jacob Howard officiating. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
