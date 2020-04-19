Esther Alberta Comstock-Rinebold, 92, of Towanda, PA passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020
at the Personal Care Home of Guthrie Memorial Hospital, Towanda.
Esther was born in Sheshequin Township, PA on July 22, 1927, the daughter of Eugene and Sophia Nagle and grew up on the family farm on Ghent Hill. Esther graduated from Ulster High School in 1945.
She is survived by her sons, Raymond (Mary Staton) Comstock, Randy (Bonnie) Comstock, grandchildren, Michelle Berdine (Jeff), Don Jr. (Amy) Savercool, Desiree (Tim) Smith, Brian (Amanda) Comstock, Danielle (Ricky) Hinckley, Jennifer (Dave) Heasley, former daughter-in-law (Marylou Comstock) and former son-in-law, (Don Savercool), as well as numerous great grandchildren.
She is predeceased by her parents, Eugene and Sophia Nagle, husband, Arthur Comstock, brothers, Leo Henley and Herbert Nagle as well as her daughter, Diane Comstock, and grandson, Bobby Comstock.
Esther was a longtime member of the former Ulster Village Presbyterian Church. She was a hard worker at the Towanda Motel, Ulster Elementary School, Donut King, Hal’s Hotdog and the Robert Packer Hospital until her retirement in 1994. Esther enjoyed gardening, NASCAR racing and especially animals. She will be missed by her loved ones. Recently, Esther would say, “I miss my mom and dad.” At age 92 she will meet them again.
A private graveside service will be held at Bradford County Memorial Park, Burlington Township, PA. The Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home of Towanda, PA is assisting Esther’s Family with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
