Esther J. House Mills, 85, of 3608 Laning Creek Road, Towanda, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020 at her home following declining health. Esther was born in Franklin Township, Bradford County, April 29, 1935 and was the daughter of Raymond and Zelphia House. On Feb. 1, 1953, she married Silas L. Mills Sr. of Monroeton. She was a member of the Ulster United Methodist Church, Towanda American Legion Post No. 42 Auxiliary, Haigh’s Pond VFW Post No. 6824 Auxiliary, Rome, Grange, DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution), and VAD organizer. Surviving are her six children, General Marsha Mills Davis and husband, Colonel Terry Davis of Harrisburg, Connie Keir of Ulster, Colleen Rought and husband, William Rought of Towanda, Lewis R. Mills of Wellsburg, New York, Silas L. Mills Jr. of Laconia, New Hampshire, and Marlene Burlingame of Laconia, New Hampshire. Esther is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandson; her siblings, Fred House, Sherrill Jennings and husband, Ralph Jennings, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Esther was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Silas L. Mills Sr., parents, Raymond and Zelphia House and son-in-law, Howard Keir. Abiding with Esther’s request, there will be no public services. The family suggests that contributions may be directed to Guthrie Hospice, 421 Tomahawk Road, Towanda, PA 18848 or to the Ulster United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 105, Ulster, PA 18850 in memory of Esther J. House Mills.
