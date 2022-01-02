Esther Louise Ford Finnerty, 97, of Saco, Smithfield Township, PA passed away early Friday morning, December 31, 2021, at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA. Esther was born in Troy, PA on October 28, 1924, the daughter of John Ford and Laura Campbell Ford. Her main interest in life encompassed her home and family. Esther enjoyed cross-stitch and working puzzles. She is survived by her children, Galen Finnerty and wife Susan of Ulster, Laura June Finnerty of Florida, Wenda Scheithauer of Saco, grandchildren, Leonard Finnerty, Eric Finnerty, Bradley Chilson, Karen Lindhorst, Shelley Chilson, Marina Scheithauer, and Autumn Devine, her sister, Jane Welch of Troy, several great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to her parents, Esther was predeceased by her husband, Gavin H. Finnerty on November 23, 2004, brothers, Gordon William Ford, John Clinton Ford and Albert Ford; sisters, Doris Munn, Dorothy Stevens, Lucille Trexler, and Eleanor Kisner. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. The Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home of Towanda, PA is assisting the Finnerty Family with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
