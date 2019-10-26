Esther Mae (Whipple) Frisbie, 70, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, after suffering with extended illness.
Esther was born to Ora F. and Hilda (Garris) Whipple on Jan. 14, 1949 in Sayre, Pennsylvania. She graduated from Athens Area High School in 1968. Growing up, she enjoyed going to the Keystone skating rink and the Sayre swimming pool, which is where she met her husband.
Esther and Marcus R. Frisbie of Sayre, married on Nov. 30, 1968. They had four children, Michelle, Jonathan, Stephanie, and Marcus. She has resided in the Valley for most of her life, with the exception of living in Delta Junction, Alaska (1980) and Asheboro, North Carolina (1996).
In addition to being a dedicated and loving wife, mother, and grandmother, she enjoyed drawing, painting, crocheting, genealogy, but mostly gardening in her flower beds and watching the birds and wildlife from her kitchen table.
She was employed as a nurse’s aide for 11 years, before retiring. She then worked in the kitchen at Tioga Downs for a few years.
Esther joins her parents, Ora F. and Hilda Whipple; father-in-law, Marcus C. Frisbie; brothers-in-law, Charles G. Frisbie and Robert B. Roof; sister-in-law, Susan M. Simko; and son-in-law, Jeffery S. Plouse in heaven.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Marcus R. Frisbie, children, Michelle Plouse (Waverly, New York), Jonathan and Heather Frisbie (Leroy, Pennsylvania), Stephanie and Gregory Bernardo (Denton, Texas), and Marcus J. Frisbie (Canton, Pennsylvania), and her 18 grandchildren, her pride and joys.
Family will be hosting a celebration of life at 12 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at her home. Feel free to stop by to pay your respects.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Marcus R. Frisbie, 23 Frisbie Lane, Sayre, PA 18840 or donations made to the American Lung Association.
Those who wish may share a memory by visiting www.tiogapointcremation.com Caring assistance is provided by Cooley Tioga Point Cremation and Burial Options in Athens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.