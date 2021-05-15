Mrs. Esther W. Bohensky, age 94, of Dushore, PA, passed away on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at her home with her loving family at her side.
Esther was born July 21, 1926, in Lopez, PA, a daughter of the late John and Alice Hatton Gardner. She graduated from Lopez High School. When Esther was young she worked at the pajama factory in Lopez to help support her family after the death of her father. She often shared stories of how they made the fabric from recycled feed bags and even still has some of that special fabric. She married the love of her life William T. Bohensky Sr. on May 26th, 1951. Together they share three children, six grandchildren and six great grandchildren. They would have celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary this year.
Together with her husband Bill they operated Bill’s Shoe Store and later Bill’s Ace Hardware in Dushore from 1960 to 1989. Esther loved talking to all the customers and greeting everyone who came to the store. Esther loved being outside! She could often be found picking rocks and weeds out of her numerous flower gardens. She loved to sit on the porch watch the birds and other wildlife come to enjoy the gardens and backyard. Esther loved warm weather and sunshine! She enjoyed picking blueberries every year with Bill and even had a couple blueberry bushes. Esther loved dancing the Polka. She and Bill would polka around the dance floor any chance they got. On Saturday nights she often turned the kitchen floor into a dance floor so that the grandchildren could learn to Polka! Esther was an avid card shark (and occasional cheater), King’s Corners and Pitch were two of her favorite games, and she was a dessert lover and sunset enthusiast!
Esther was a lifelong Lutheran. She regularly attended Trinity Lutheran and served on church council. When Trinity closed in 2014 she became an active member of Zion Chapel, Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church. She was the former treasurer of Trinity Cemetery, Mildred, PA.
Esther loved to have guests in her home and all were always welcome and served a cup of coffee and something sweet. Esther will be remembered for so many things but most importantly her unwavering faith in God and her love of her family.
Surviving: spouse, William T. Bohensky Sr., at home; son, William T. (Laura) Bohensky Jr., Dushore; daughters, Dawn Marie Reeser, Blandon, PA, Kathleen Soden, Clarksville, TN; grandsons, Trevor (Aubree) Soden, Pleasant View, TN; granddaughters, Christina (Rick) Fesler, Boiling Springs, PA, Sheena (Danny) Mowers, Boiling Springs, PA, Abigail (Timothy) Ryan, Waverly, NY, Gretchen (Roy) Bennett, Brooklyn, NY, Brianna (Benjamin) Bailey , Nashville, TN; brother-in-law, Stanley (Elsie) Bohensky, Dushore, PA; great-grandchildren, Sam, Maddy, Max, Lulu, Theo and Hazel; and Numerous nieces, nephew and cousins.
Besides her parents, she was predeceased by two sons-in-law: Rev. Richard A. Reeser on January 3, 1998, and Justin L. Soden on Aug. 14, 2018. She was also predeceased by brother, James J. “Jake” Gardner on Aug. 24, 2020, and a sister, Mary E. Potuck on June 16, 1993.
Funeral Services will held at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 17, 2021, at Zion Chapel Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, Dushore, PA, with the Rev. Phyllis A. Pelletier and the Rev. Robert W. Brown, co-officiating. Interment will be in the Fairview Cemetery.
Friends and family may call on Sunday, May 16, 2021, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Homer Funeral Home, 206 Water St., Dushore, PA.
Memorial contributions in her memory may be sent to Zion Chapel, PO Box 460, Dushore, PA, 18614.
To send condolences or sign the e-guestbook, please go to www.homerfuneralhome.com.
