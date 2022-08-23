Ethel Mae Otten, age 86, of Sayre, PA passed away on Saturday morning, August 20, 2022 at the Sayre Health Care Center.
Ethel was born on May 18, 1936 at home on Vial Hill, Terry Township, PA. She was one of ten children born to Leon and Pearl (Sick) Otten. Ethel was a graduate of the 1954 class of Wyalusing Valley High School.
Ethel was employed as a Laboratory Specialist for IBM in Owego, NY from 1957-1991. Ethel’s work involved the manufacture of microscopic computer components as well as the precision use of laboratory equipment and chemicals. Her work ethic, discretion, and attention to detail enabled her to be involved in many top-security, classified projects of IBM, some of which were part of IBM’s collaboration with NASA.
After retirement she assumed the role of primary caretaker for her mother and her brother, Jim, until Pearl’s death in 1997. She continued to care for her brother for several more years.
Ethel will be greatly missed by her remaining siblings and their spouses, Paul (Gladys) Otten, Alice Allis, Helen (Herbert) Williams, Morris (Alice) Otten, and Gene (Glenda) Otten, brother-in-law, David Uhouse, as well as numerous beloved nieces and nephews and their children. In addition to her parents, Ethel was preceded in death by her siblings, Doris Otten, Arlene Otten, Charlotte Uhouse, James Otten, and sister Alice Allis’ husband, Robert.
A private funeral service will be held at the Sheldon Funeral Home in Wyalusing, PA. Interment will take place at the Forkston Cemetery, where her parents and siblings are buried.
Online condolences may be left at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.
Those who wish may kindly consider a memorial contribution to Guthrie Hospice, 421 Tomahawk Road, Towanda, PA 18848 in loving memory of Ethel Mae Otten.
