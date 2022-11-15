Ethel Marie Morse Travis, 81, of 38 Travis Lane, LeRaysville, Pike Township, PA, passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022, at the Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre, PA. Ethel was born in Sayre, PA on July 9, 1941, the daughter of Lloyd Morse and Mazie Camp Morse. She attended Towanda High School. Ethel enjoyed spending time with her family, and working word search books. Surviving are her children, Fred Travis and wife Amanda of LeRaysville, William Travis and wife Ann Rae of Homets Ferry, Linda Vargason of Towanda, Stephen Maines of Towanda, 10 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, brother-in-law, Pete Steele of Waverly, NY, very close friend and caregiver, John Potter of LeRaysville, as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. Ethel was predeceased by her husband, Donald L. “Donnie” Travis Sr. on May 11, 2019, and daughter, Bobbi Jo Travis.
A funeral and committal service will be held Friday, November 18, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, PA. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be private in Bradford County Memorial Park, Burlington Township, PA.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
