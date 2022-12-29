Eugene Albert Maines, 80, of North Towanda Township, PA passed away December 26, 2022, at his home following declining health. Eugene was born in Towanda, PA on August 16, 1942, the son of Frank John Maines and Mary Ellen Johnson Maines. He was employed by Fox Chase Farms in Towanda Township, the Strong Farm in Terrytown, and the Lewis Farm in Towanda for many years until declining health no longer permitted him to continue. Eugene enjoyed farming, fishing, and had special love for his birds. Surviving are his children, Cindy (John) Rinebold of Towanda, Wendy (Tom) Collins of Ulster, Richard (Sarah) Maines of North Towanda, siblings, Frank Maines of Elmira, NY, Lillian Casselbury of Granville, PA, Florence Casselbury of Asylum Township, PA, and Marie Hagie of North Carolina, as well as many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to his parents, Eugene was predeceased by his loving wife, Linda Mae Kunkle Maines on October 13, 1980, son, Eugene Robert Maines on February 18, 2018, brother, John Maines, sisters, Emma Shrimp and Sarah Ackley, father-in-law and mother-in-law, Robert W. “Bob” Kunkle and Vina M. Kunkle.
Abiding with Eugene’s request, there will be no calling hours or funeral service. The Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home of Towanda is assisting Eugene’s Family with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
