Eugene Butters, 89, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. Eugene was the son of the late John and Rozilla Butters. He was also preceded by his late wife, Eleanor; step-daughter, Elizabeth Myers; along with an infant daughter. He was also preceded by a brother, Wesley and two sisters, Dorothy MacNamera and Ruth Robinson. He is survived by several nieces and nephews, and numerous great-nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. on Monday, March 9, 2020, at the Tioga-Point Cemetery in Athens. To leave a message of condolence, please visit vedderscottzingerfuneralhome.com.
