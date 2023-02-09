Eugene Francis Rice, 88, died on February 7, 2023, at the Sayre Health Care Center, Sayre, Pennsylvania.
Gene was born on June 6, 1934, the son of Earl M. Rice and Viola Isaacs Rice. He grew up in Ulster, Pa., and was proud to be a member of the last graduating class of Ulster High School in 1953. After two years’ schooling at Williamsport Tech, Gene relocated to California, where he was employed with North American Rockwell (now Boeing) in Los Angeles, retiring in 1990.
Shortly after his retirement, Gene came ‘home’ to Ulster to live and was subsequently employed by Bishop Brothers Construction, enjoying working until a few months prior to his death.
Gene was predeceased by his parents, sister and brother-in-law Virginia and R. Paul Budman, brother and sister-in-law Earl S. and Esther Rice, sister Gloria Wood, and sister and brother-in-law Janice and Harold Kintner. He was also predeceased by stepdaughters Phyllis and Karla Mann.
Surviving are granddaughter Deseree Lyon, and several nieces and nephews. Also surviving is a special friend Donna Ackley, and many other work friends from Bishop Brothers Construction.
According to Gene’s wishes, there will be no services held. There will be a Celebration of Life held sometime during the summer. The family would like to thank the staff at the Sayre Health Care Center for caring for Gene in his final days. The Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, Towanda, Pa., is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
