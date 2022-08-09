Eugene “Gene” A. Campbell, 83, of Orwell Township, PA passed away Saturday, August 6, 2022, at home following declining health.
“Born in Texas and raised in the Army” Gene proudly served 26 ½ years earning the highest enlisted rank of Command Sergeant Major and served one tour in Vietnam. He was the recipient of the Good Conduct Medal 7th award, Army Commendation Medal, 4th Oak Leaf Cluster, National Defense Service Medal, Bronze Star Medal, Army Occupation Medal (Berlin), Vietnam Service Medal with 5 service stars, RVN campaign medal, RVN Cross of Gallantry 2 0/S bars, Meritorious Unit Citation, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon w/3, NCO Professional Development Ribbon w/3.
After retiring from the Army, Gene worked on Jersey Maples Farm, then as Maintenance Man at the Northeast Bradford School District.
Gene was well known for his sense of humor, stubbornness, willingness to help others, and handing out pennies for luck while dressed as a leprechaun. He enjoyed spending time in his shop “making sawdust” as he called it, while producing an island for their new kitchen, wooden boxes, and picture frames to name a few projects. After acquiring a metal bender and welder, he spent many hours bending and welding metal into decorative objects as well as useful objects such as tables, flowerpot holders, a kokopelli rain gauge holder, and even a chair for his wife to sit on to change shoes. If most anything needed to be fixed or could be made better, chances are Gene could fabricate something to do the job.
During younger years he and Juanita fulfilled their dream of riding their motorcycle in the 48 contiguous states.
Gene is survived by his wife, Juanita (Roof) Campbell, son, Levi Campbell, of Poughkeepsie, NY, sister, Carol Moore Garner, of Beckville, TX, brother-in-law, Oscar White, of Abilene, TX, Special adopted siblings, Bee (Scott) Williams, Sandy Roof, Vetta Comstock, Cyndy Russell, and Ed (Kay) Roof, very dear friends David, Elma, and Kevin Miller, and Phil Devonshire, also surviving, Fred (Kathy) Campbell, Nancy (Alan) Lasard, Tina Valenzuela, Jay B Campbell, several grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Gene was predeceased by his parents Alfred Campbell and Byrdie Summers, and siblings Alfred Campbell Jr, Joyce White, Betty Woody, and Dorothy Robinson.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, August 10, 2022, from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 1:00 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, PA with Rev. Sharon Rockefeller officiating.
Interment will follow in the Darling Cemetery, Orwell Township, PA with Towanda American Legion Post No. 42, and Beirne-Webster VFW Post No. 1568 Towanda according full military honors.
The family suggests that contributions be directed to H.O.P.S. Ambulance Association, 6185 Herrickville Road, Wyalusing, PA 18853 or Le Raysville-Pike Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 78, LeRaysville, PA 18829 in memory of Eugene A. Campbell. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
