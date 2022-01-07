Eugene “Gene” Collins, 81, of Towanda, loving husband of Evelyn (Kelley) Collins, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday afternoon, January 5, 2022. Elmer Eugene was born on September 30, 1940 to the late Arthur and Dortha (Weed) Collins at the family’s residence in East Smithfield. He was employed by Horseheads Holding Center for over 20 years until his retirement.
Surviving is; his wife, Evelyn Collins of Towanda, daughters; Wendy (Richard) May of Big Pond and Cindy (Larry) Humphrey of Virginia, grandchildren; Sarah Fowler, Tyler May and Laurie Thompson, great grandchildren; Kylie and Maura, siblings; Doris Burlingame, Lloyd and Larry Collins, as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
In maintaining with Gene’s wishes, services and burial in Bentley Creek Cemetery will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton, PA is assisting the family with arrangements. Please share memories and condolences with the family at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com
