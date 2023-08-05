Eugene “Gene” T. Ball, age 79, of Stevensville, PA passed away on Thursday, August 3, 2023 at his home.
Gene was born on October 19, 1943 in Orange, NJ the son of the late William Joseph and Gilda Helen Dimarzo Ball. He was a graduate of West Orange High School with the class of 1964.
After high school, Gene served his country in the US Navy during the Vietnam War aboard the USS Bon Homme Richard as a Communications Yeoman. After his honorable discharge he returned to West Orange, NJ and was employed as a Bank Examiner for 20 years with Fidelity Union Trust Co. then with the Cash Management Department for 10 years with US Life Insurance Co. in New York, NY. In 1998 Gene retired and moved to Stevensville, PA. He did occupy his time with working part-time at the Ames Department Store in Towanda, PA and raising cows and goats.
Gene was a member of the Holy Name of Mary Church in Montrose, PA, the Wyalusing American Legion Post #534, the Rome V.F.W. Post #6824, and the Stevensville Wine Group. He was a proud collector of antiques and various things, including over 300 cookie jars. He took great pleasure in playing Santa Claus for children and nursing homes. He loved all of his dogs throughout the years. He was very proud of his nieces and nephews and enjoyed following all of his/her activities.
He is survived by his siblings, Robert Ball of Glen Garden, NJ, John Ball (Mary Ann) of Coplay, PA, and Aurthur Ball (Elizabeth) of Worcester, MA; his brother-in-law, Fred Santoro of Verona, NJ; as well as many nieces and nephews. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his sister, Wilma Santoro and his brother and his wife, Bill and Greta Ball.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 10:00 AM from the Holy Name of Mary Church, 278 South Main St., Montrose, PA with Reverend Philip S. Rayappan of the church officiating. Interment will follow at the Pequest Union Cemetery, 30 Cemetery Road, Great Meadows, NJ at approximately 2:00 PM. Family and friends may call at the Sheldon Funeral Home, 155 Church St., Wyalusing, PA on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 from 2:00-4:00 PM. A Military Honor Service will be held on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 4:00 PM and will be conducted by the members of the Wyalusing American Legion Post #534 and the Rome V.F.W. Post #6824.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Gene’s name to the Guthrie Hospice, 421 Tomahawk Rd., Towanda, PA 18848.
Online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.
