Eugenia V. “Jean” Horton, 93, of Watsontown, passed away Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
Born June 6, 1926 in Towanda, she was the daughter of the late Eugene L. and Della Z. (Elliott) Lindsey. On March 5, 1949 she married Alvin L. Horton and they celebrated 47 years of marriage until his death Aug. 23, 1996.
She was a 1944 graduate of Towanda High School.
Surviving are three daughters, Betty L. Connelly and her husband, Alan of Schenectady, New York, Mary J. Bierly and her husband, Joel of Watsontown, and Carol S. Newton of New Columbia; five grandchildren, Ben (Heather) Newton, Julie (Brian) Nejman, Charles A. (Alysa) Connelly, and Jolene and Joel (Ashley) Bierly, Jr.; seven great-grandchildren; and three sisters-in-law, Margaret Lindsey of Media, Doris Lindsey of Towanda, and Cathy Horton of Athens; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death besides her husband was a son-in-law, Dale Newton; two sisters, Frances A. Dunn and Helen D. Merrill, and two brothers, Edwin V. and Glenn W. Lindsey.
A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Delaware Run Wesleyan Church.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home and Cremation Svc, PC, 124 Main Street, Watsontown. www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com
