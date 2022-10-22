Eula M. Gillette, 93, of Shores Hill, Towanda, PA passed peacefully into the presence of her Lord and Savior on Friday morning, October 21, 2022 at the Sayre Health Care Center.
Eula was born on April 27, 1929. She was the daughter of the late Charles Raymond Gillette and Eleanor Shores Gillette.
Her life centered around her love of singing, teaching, and caring for her family. She loved the Lord Jesus and served him faithfully.
In 1946 Eula graduated from Towanda High School, and in 1951 she attended the Cleveland Bible College. She earned her Bachelor of Music Education degree from Houghton College in 1956 and began teaching vocal music in Chenango Forks, N.Y. in 1957. In 1963 she moved to Interlaken, N.Y. and began teaching second grade at Interlaken Elementary School. Eula completed her Master of Elementary Education from State University College at Cortland in 1967. In 1987 she retired and moved back to Towanda to care for her parents until their passing.
Her love of music and children was evident to all. Her ministry in music spread across upstate New York and northern Pennsylvania. Eula faithfully and joyfully served her Lord at the First Baptist Church of Interlaken, N.Y. and the Independent Baptist Church of Towanda. Eula was also known for her love of quilts and quilting. She treasured the family heirloom quilts and began making many of her own which she gave away to family and friends.
She is survived by her sister Christine Shaffer of Liberty Corners, Towanda, PA, brothers C. Maurice Gillette of Shores Hill, Towanda, PA and Almon (Jean) Gillette of Chesapeake, VA, six nieces and nephews and Sharon Porter, a long-time friend and recent caregiver.
She was predeceased by her parents, Charles and Eleanor Gillette, sister-in-law Margaret Gillette and a beloved niece Katherine Louise Swackhammer of Greenville, SC.
A funeral and committal service will be held Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Independent Baptist Church, Towanda with Pastor Donn Hauser officiating. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the church. Interment will be private in the Hornbrook Cemetery, Sheshequin Township, PA. Memorials may be directed to the Independent Baptist Church, 109 Cherry Street, Towanda, PA 18848 in loving memory of Eula M. Gillette. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
