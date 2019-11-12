Euleta M. “Dede” Pierce, 94, of 62 Race St., Towanda, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Sunday morning, Nov. 10, 2019, at Guthrie Memorial Hospital, Towanda.
Euleta was born at home in Rome, Pennsylvania, on Feb. 9, 1925, the daughter of Gordon Faye and Irene Harmon Barnes.
“Dede” as she was known by her family and friends attended local schools. On Dec. 3, 1946, Dede married Burton J. Pierce. In early years she was employed by the Berlinger Silk Mill in Towanda and by Steinbacher’s Restaurant in North Towanda before becoming a full-time homemaker. Her dedication in life was to her husband and family.
Dede loved sewing and canned hundreds of quarts of vegetables and fruit each year. Following the passing of her husband, Dede found the travel bug and enjoyed many trips with Sharaton Bus Tours.
She enjoyed listening to country music and looked forward each day to communicating with family and friends on her computer.
She is survived by her brother, Donald (Shirley) Barnes; children, Barbara (Ron Arnold), Thomas (Sheila), Richard (Vicki Curtis); grandchildren, Tommy Joe Pierce, Tonya Pierce, Jamie (Tina) Ostravich, Todd Pierce; as well as several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of 59 years, Burton J. Pierce on March 22, 2006; and sisters, Marjorie Parsons, Eleanor Marie Forys and Frances Smiley.
A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours.
The Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home of Towanda is assisting the Pierce family with arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.