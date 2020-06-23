Eunice Vanderpool Fessenden, 77, of Lowman, New York, passed away Sunday morning, June 21, 2020.
Eunice was born in North Towanda, Pennsylvania, on Aug. 10, 1942, the daughter of Horton Vanderpool and Dorothy May Bailey Vanderpool and attended the Towanda Area School District. On Dec. 20, 1958, Eunice married Roland H. Fessenden in Towanda, Pennsylvania. Eunice was employed by Herman Rynveld Sons Wreath Company in New Albany and Athens, Pennsylvania, for a number of years. Eunice Fessenden enjoyed word search puzzle books, dining out, playing cards (especially high-low-jack, spades and rummy), old country music (especially Johnny Cash and the songs “Don’t Let The Stars Get In Your Eyes,” and “Kaw-Lija”); but, most of all, she loved her children and grandchildren. Eunice didn’t really watch television, and you didn’t dare drink alcohol in front of her. Roland and Eunice belonged to country music and CB clubs during the ‘70s and ‘80s. Eunice’s mother died when she was very young, and she adopted her oldest sister, Damie, as a mother figure. Whenever asked how she was feeling, she would always reply, “With my fingers and toes.” She had a great sense of humor and was a friend to everyone. She was of strong Christian faith.
Eunice’s surviving family includes her children, Roland E. (Rhonda) Fessenden of Virginia; Karen M. (Rick) Payne of Sayre, Pennsylvania; Wanda A. (Robert) Johnson of Granville Summit, Pennsylvania; Sgt. Thomas Q. (Lola) Fessenden of Texas; Ethel B. (Jim) Easley of Waverly, New York; Lee-Ann F. (Roger) Williams of Morris, Pennsylvania; and John A. (Rochelle) Fessenden of Ulster, Pennsylvania; 13 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; siblings, Damie Hatch of Towanda, Pennsylvania; Eliza Barber of Troy, Pennsylvania; Molly Benjamin of Athens, Pennsylvania; Doris Lewis of Big Pond, Pennsylvania; Myron Vanderpool of Ocala, Florida; William Vanderpool of Towanda, Pennsylvania; sisters-in-law, Ruth VanKuren of Lowman, New York; and Mary Smith; special friend, Lyall Blaker, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to her parents, Eunice was predeceased by her husband of over 30 years, Rev. Roland H. Fessenden, on April 17, 1993; a loving sister, Margaret Johnson; and beloved brother-in-law, Leonard Fessenden. Eunice’s family extends their deepest appreciation to her personal caregivers, Dakota, Bo, Brianna, and Kimberly, for their loving support.
Eunice, you will be missed forever . . . Not goodbye; just . . . until we meet again.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, with a funeral service to follow at 1 p.m., at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, 217 York Ave., Towanda, Pennsylvania. Interment will be in the Wysox Cemetery, Wysox, Pennsylvania. Officiating will be Pastor Paul Benjamin. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
