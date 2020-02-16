Eustace R. Vanderpool, 79, of Columbia Cross Roads, passed away on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 at his home. He was the loving husband of the late Shirley O. (Perry) Vanderpool who passed away on Feb. 19, 2014. The couple married Aug. 9, 1958 and had 55 happy years together. Eustace was born on Aug. 6, 1940 in Sayre, son of the late Howard M. and Violet J. (Case) Vanderpool. He grew up in Wyalusing working on the family farm and graduated from Wyalusing High School class of 1958. Eustace worked for Schrader-Bellows/Parker-Hamilton until he retired after 43 years of service. He enjoyed dancing, puzzles, tending to his garden, and John Deere tractors. He was an almost 40 year member of the Canton Moose Lodge and was an avid daily visitor to the Troy McDonalds.
Eustace is survived by his children, Mellany (Jerry) King of Lawrenceville, and Rod (Kitty) Vanderpool of Columbia Cross Roads; his grandchildren; Travis (Melody) Morgan, Kali (Kris) Vanderpool, Brandon Vanderpool, Michelle (Harvey) Miller, and Bradley King, his great-grandchildren, Alyssia Morgan, Makenzie Morgan, Cohan Morgan, Zane Morgan, Marlee Fuller, Bryndal Fuller, Eryne Vanderpool, Damien Miller, and Olivia Miller; his great-great grandchildren, Lincoln Crofut, Jaylah Wallace; his sister, Rosetta (Thomas) Chilson of Towanda; along with numerous nieces and nephews; and his feline companion Murfie.
Eustace was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Shirley. Family and friends are welcome to gather from 4 to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020 at the Gerald W. Vickery Jr. Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 1093 West Main Street, Troy. The funeral service to honor Eustace’s life will be held at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18 at the funeral home. Burial will be at the convenience of Eustace’s family in Glenwood Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Eustace’s memory to American Cancer Society, 1316 College Ave., Ste. 2, Elmira, NY 14901 for research on Myelodysplastic Syndrome. Send condolences at: Tributesoflife.com.
