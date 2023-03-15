Eva L. (Chreptak) Hawthorne, 85, of Granville, Summit, PA passed away on Sunday, March 12, 2023 at home surrounded by her family. She was the daughter of the late Michael and Catherine (Vischonski) Chreptak. She worked as a Nurse’s Aide for Guthrie Home Health until her retirement in 2007 and attended the Granville Church of Christ. Eva enjoyed gardening and attending garden club meetings, watching birds, traveling, listening to music, photography, and most of all loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Eva is survived by her ten children, Debra (Ward) Martin, Daniel Ward, Dawn (Ward) Birdsall, Leon Ward, David Ward, James Ward, Gary Ward, Linda (Ward) Adams, Andrew Ward, and Kris Ward, step children Hugh, Jay, and Brian, numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren, siblings Catherine, Steve, Mary, Anne, Pauline, Patty, Paul, and Susan, along with many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Gerald Stewart Hawthorne who passed away in August of 2019, her former husband Floyd Ward, and siblings Adam, John, Michael, Rose, and Fanny.
Services will be private and at the convenience of Eva’s family. The Gerald W.
Vickery, Jr. Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. 1093 West Main St. Troy, PA has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made in Eva’s memory to the Family Life Network 7634 County Road 14, Bath, NY 14810.
