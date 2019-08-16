During the early morning of Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2019, Eva May (Tillotson) Chaapel of Canton passed away peacefully at Bradford County Manor. She was 77 years of age. Born July 30, 1942 in Union Township, Tioga County, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of Oscar and Thelma (Gee) Tillotson. Eva enjoyed crocheting, word search puzzles and playing cards, especially Euchre. She was the kind of person who made friends easily and always enjoyed the company of family and friends. She was known for her good-natured “needling,” and even during her convalescence at the Manor she could bring smiles to faces and evoke laughter from those in her presence. Eva was a devoted mother of eight, and beloved grandmother and great-grandmother of many, who supported her young ones in their endeavors and took pride in their achievements.
Eva is survived by her sons, Victor Jr. (and Kathy) Chaapel of Austinville, Dale (and Sherri) Chaapel of Troy; daughters, Nancy Chaapel of Canton, Loretta (and Steve) Wilcox of Canton, Bonnie (and Roy) Snyder of Williamsport, Donna (and Randy) Porter of Canton, Cindy Longstreet of Mansfield and Barbara Chaapel (and Michael Dowling) of North Carolina; as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and special friends and caregivers, Peg Hartford and Linda Allen. She was preceded in death by her husband, Victor Chaapel, Sr.; her parents, Oscar and Thelma Tillotson; as well as her eleven brothers and sisters.
Calling hours will be from 2 until 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18 at Morse & Kleese Funeral Home, 94 N. Center Street, Canton, with services to follow at 4 p.m. with the Rev. Duane Taylor officiating. Interment will be private. The family will provide the flowers, and suggests that donations in Eva’s memory may be directed to the charity of one’s choice. (morseandkleesefuneralhome.com).
