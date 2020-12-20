Evelyn B. (Stahli) Yale, widow of Jack Yale, of Troy, passed away peacefully Dec. 18, 2020 at Twin Oaks Personal Care Home where she resided since 2017. Born in Westfield Oct. 12, 1922, she was a daughter of Andrew and Bessie (Draper) Stahli.
Evelyn graduated from Troy High School, Class of 1941. She worked for Seymour and Wanetta Barrett at the Ben Franklin store for 14 years and retired after 25 years from Edgewood Dairy where she was a bookkeeper-secretary. She was a long-time member of First Baptist Church of Troy.
Evelyn was an avid bowler, golfer, enjoyed crossword puzzles, reading and her computer. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family.
She is survived by sons Dean (Judy) Yale, Kissimmee, Florida, and Dale (Kim) Yale, Montoursville, PA; grandchildren Ryan (Christine) Yale and sons Hunter and Walker, Nanticoke, PA; and Lindsay Bogart and sons Kaleb and Kaden, Troy, PA; sister June Sabatini, and many nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death were sisters Elda Horton, Erma Hill, Edna Draper and brothers Lincoln and Kenneth Stahli.
The family would like to thank Marsha Pepper and the staff at Twin Oaks and Dr. Richard Husband and staff for the exceptional care Evelyn received. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Twin Oaks Personal Care Home, 1100 Cowley Road, Granville Summit, PA 16926.
Arrangements are under the direction of Gerald W. Vickery, Jr. Funeral Home, 1093 West Main St., Troy.
Send Condolences at VickeryFH.com.
