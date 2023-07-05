Evelyn Carol Benjamin, 77, of Wyalusing, PA, passed away on Friday morning, June 30, 2023 in Sayre, Pa, surrounded by her loving family. Evelyn was born on May 16, 1946, in Sayre, PA to the late Lewis Crawford Sr. and Lela Crawford. She graduated from Wyalusing Valley High School.
Evelyn is the former spouse to the late Burton Benjamin Jr. and they made their home in Sugar Run, Pa after traveling the country with the U.S. Army. They raised three children together, David L. Benjamin (Cindy Vanderpool), Melissa L. Kingston (Scott Kingston), Matthew B Benjamin.
Evelyn grew up on a small dairy farm in Sugar Run, Pa with her younger brother Lewis Crawford Jr., and was a member of the Hollenback United Methodist Church.
In her younger years Evelyn was a devoted wife and mother. She was a great cook and a meticulous crafter. From farm hand, school bus driver, professional cook, bartender, to the Daily Review delivery lady for the Wyalusing area, Evelyn did it all. She then enjoyed her later part of life as a full-time homemaker with her bunnies, and her loving boyfriend, Derrick Rumbaugh where they enjoyed wildlife, growing flowers together and spending time with her grandchildren, Allyson Smith, Drayton Smith, Mikayla Smith, Mason Smith, Ashley Benjamin, Tamra Benjamin, Brad Benjamin, and of course her great-grandchildren, Owen, PJ, Kendall, Grayson, Willard Jr, Liam, and Summer.
Evelyn got to see the world and spread her joy, smile, and happiness with so many including stops in San Francisco, Williamsburg, Hawaii, Florida, Alaska, Mexico, Belize, and Honduras just to name a few.
The family will be hosting a Celebration of Life, and requests donations be made in her name to the Wyalusing Valley Volunteer Fire Department as she and her family always enjoyed going their events, including the annual Wyalusing Valley Carnival, and appreciate the hard work they do for the community. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.