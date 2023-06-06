Evelyn “Evie” Dion Anderson, 60, of Athens, PA passed away Saturday June 3, 2023, at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA. “Evie” as she was known by her family and friends was born in Middletown, Ohio on April 16, 1963, the daughter of Edward Leroy Wolf and Imogene Cofer Wolf. Evie was formerly employed by Kmart in Wysox and was employed by Futures Community Support Services until the time of her passing. Evie’s family includes her 6 children, Tabitha Wolf of Athens, Tony (Christina) Nolan of Wyalusing, Larry (Lori) Decker of Old Forge, PA, Dezi Bouse of Scranton, PA, Trishya (Joel) Schoonover of Monroeton, Susan Layton of Athens, 14 grandchildren, a great grandson, siblings, Mary Jo (Mike) Harrison, Eddee (Larry) Tackett, Doug Wolf, Scott Wolf, and Vince Wolf as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her son, Dustin Bouse on August 5, 2022, and sister, Sonya Needham on February 18, 2014. A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family.
The family suggests that contributions be directed to the Salvation Army, 610 S. Washington Ave. Scranton, PA 18505 in Evie’s memory. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.