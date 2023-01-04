Evelyn Groff Keir, 94, of Athens, PA, passed away with her loving family by her side on Saturday, December 31, 2022 following an extended period of declining health.
She was born on June 8, 1928 in Lampeter, PA, the daughter of the late John Herr Groff and Frances Willard Mylin.
Evelyn’s life revolved around her faith, her family, and her church family. She is a life member of the Athens United Methodist Church and was very active until her health prevented her from continuing. Her church family remained in her heart and prayers daily. Loving music, Evelyn played the piano, organ, and the accordion and was the pianist, organist and choir director at the church for many years. She also directed the children’s choir, was a Sunday school teacher, and taught Vacation Bible School for many years. Evelyn taught physical education and because of her deep love for her students, she designed and instituted the 6th grade health program for the children.
In keeping with her Pennsylvania Dutch Heritage, her love language centered around food, gathering together as family enjoying one of her wonderful meals or helping with the church meals meant the world to her. Evelyn loved being with her family and spending time in church but also enjoyed travelling.
She is predeceased by her beloved husband of 64 years, prior to his passing; Theodore “Ted” Keir, son; Ronnie Keir, brothers; Benjamin Groff and John Henry Groff and sister; Shirley G. Lefever.
Evelyn is survived by her sons; William (Susan) Keir, Gerald (Dina Mosier) Keir, Charles (Michelle) Keir, daughter; Debra (Kevin) Raupers; grandchildren; Julie (Ron) Hadlock, Brandy Hines, Jennifer (Jamey) Kelsall, William Keir, Matthew (Nicky) Keir, Dylan Keir, Katelyn (Paul) Homnick, Isaac (Anna) Keir, Keiran (Nick) Soprano, Amy Keir, Christopher (Shawna) Raupers, and Jordan Raupers; 21 great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, and dear friends.
Friends and family may call on Saturday, January 14, 2023 from 10am to 11am at the Athens United Methodist Church, 118 South Main Street, Athens, PA. A Celebration of Evelyn’s life will follow at 11am at the church with Rev. Linda Rogers officiating.
Burial will be in Sheshequin Cemetery at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made in Evelyn’s name to the Athens United Methodist Church, 118 South Main Street, Athens, PA 18810 or Guthrie Hospice, 421 Tomahawk Road, Towanda, PA 18848.
(For those wishing to sign the E-guestbook, send condolences, or flowers may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com)
