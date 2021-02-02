Evelyn Ilene Huminik, 94 of Sayre, Pennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly Jan. 29, 2021 at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, after suffering a stroke on Jan. 27, 2021.
She was born in Gary, Indiana on July 17, 1926, the daughter of Nicholas and Catherine Stasko.
After attending school in Gary, her first full time job was working at an ammunition factory during WWII in support of America’s war effort. After the war, Evelyn married Walter Huminik. They moved to Pennsylvania, eventually ending up in Sayre in the early 50’s, where they raised two daughters, of whom she was extremely proud.
Over a 50-year period, she worked in various accounting capacities at P&C, Grand Union, Simmons/Rockwell Auto, Citizens and Northern Bank and the Guthrie Clinic in the billing department.
Throughout her life, Evelyn enjoyed cooking, baking and sewing. She was an avid bowler, participating in many leagues and tournaments. She was active in many school, hospital auxiliary, and individual organizations’ banquets. In retirement, she added gardening, canning, jigsaw puzzles, reading books and baking pies. She would always help anyone in need and enjoyed volunteering as a social member at the Sons and Daughters of Italy Club in Sayre. Evelyn enjoyed life to the fullest and maintained an active rewarding life until her last days.
In addition to her parents, in-laws, Anton and Anna Huminik and siblings, Evelyn was predeceased by special best friends, Barbara Leonardis, Phyllis Law, Mary Briggs and George Owczarski.
Surviving her are daughters, Diane Parente, husband John, of Erie, Pennsylvania, Patricia Haggerty, husband Wally, of Sayre; grandsons, Ken Haggerty, wife Renee, of Sayre, John Parente Jr., wife Amy, of Erie and Matthew Parente, wife Ailisa, of South Windsor, Connecticut.
She loved and adored her great-grandchildren, Allexa, Zachary, Brayden, Kuyler, Joshua, Samuel, John III (JT), David, Ava, Olivia and Alexis.
Evelyn loved and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Close to her heart were her family adopted daughters, Shelly Owczarski and Rose Raupers, as well as dear friends Larry LaRosa, Betty Johnson, Elwood Hunter and Dee Cohen.
She also loved and enjoyed the company of her canine grand pups, Roxy and Bailey.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Stray Haven Humane Society, 194 Shepard Road, Waverly, NY 14892.
There will be no viewing at this time, however a memorial gathering will be scheduled at a later date. The family is being cared for by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens.
(For those wishing to sign the E-guestbook, or send condolences may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.