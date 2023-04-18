Evelyn K. Boyles, 78, formerly of Towanda, PA, and more recently of Norwich, died on April 5, 2023 at UHS Chenango Memorial Hospital with family by her side.
Evelyn was born on September 30, 1944 in Towanda, PA, the daughter of Donald and Beverly (Woodward) Tuttle. She grew up in the Towanda area and attended the Towanda schools. After leaving school she found employment in various manufacturing facilities before beginning a career with Osram-Sylvania. After a 20-year career there she retired in 2005.
Evelyn enjoyed many friendships, was a phenomenal cook and baker, and had an affinity for animals. In 2022, Evelyn moved to Norwich to live with her daughter, Jamie.
Evelyn is survived by her daughter, Jamie (Matt) Maholchic, of Norwich; step- children, Kevin (Linda) Boyles, of Towanda, PA, Debbie Otis, of Wyalusing, PA, Terri (John) Little, of Des Plaines, IL, Heather Wheeland, of Montoursville, PA, Darlene (Gary) Calhoun, of Williamsport, PA, and Cindy (Rick) Kurtz, of Montoursville, PA; 10 grandchildren, several great grandchildren, and many beloved nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Sheldon Boyles, her daughter, Johnna Good, and her siblings Allen Tuttle, Donald Tuttle, Nancy Stevens, Alice Johnson, Joseph Tuttle, and Barbara Woodruff.
The family wishes to thank Chenango Memorial Hospital for the care they gave Evelyn and her family in her last few days.
A memorial service for Evelyn will be held at a future date in Pennsylvania.
Contributions in her memory may be made to any animal shelter or to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted with the Wilson Funeral Home. To leave the family a message of condolence, please visit: www.wilsonfh.com.
