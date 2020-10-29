Evelyn M. Jones, 94, Sayre, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020 at the Towanda Skilled Nursing Facility.
She was born on June 29, 1926 in Overton, the daughter of the late Mervin and Calista (Merrill) Morris.
Evelyn worked at the Robert Packer Hospital for many years as a Registered Nurse. She was a member of the Athens First Presbyterian Church and most recently belonged to the Towanda First Presbyterian Church. She loved to play the piano. She liked knitting, crocheting, and needlework. Evelyn enjoyed going on walks.
She is predeceased by her beloved husband, Roe E. Jones; brothers, Duane Morris and James Morris and sisters, Janice Morris, and Joanne Fairchild.
Evelyn is survived by her daughter, Nancy Fessenden of Sayre; grandchildren, Wendy Fessenden of North Branch, New York, and Lorie Fessenden of Athens; and great-grandchildren, Calista Townsand, and Julianna Pack. She is also survived by her brother, Cyril Morris of Sayre; sister, Alma Randall of Drexel Hill; sister and brother-in-law, Yvonne and Sam Finley of Lake City, Florida; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Due to the current CDC regulations, a memorial service will be announced at a later date. The family is being assisted by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens.
For those wishing to sign the E-guestbook, or send condolences may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.
