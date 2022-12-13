Evelyn M. (Kelley) Collins, 80, of Towanda, was called home to her Lord and Savior early Wednesday morning on December 7, 2022, at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre. Evelyn Marie was born August 30, 1942, in Sayre, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Carl and Ida (Camp) Kelley.
Evelyn was an active member of the Independent Baptist Church in Towanda.
Evelyn enjoyed and was talented at crafting. She was a strong willed and a very independent woman. Throughout life, Evelyn was a devoted to her home, family and church.
Surviving her is, two daughters, Wendy (Richard) May of Big Pond and Cindy (Larry) Humphrey of Virginia, grandchildren; Laurie (Andy) Thompson of Elmira, Sarah Fowler (Adam Putnam) of Milan, Tyler May of Columbia Cross Roads, Corey May of Elmira and Darrin (Erin) May of North Carolina, great grandchildren; Kylie Accardi and Maura Thompson, siblings; Elizabeth Vanderpool of Towanda, George (Janet) Kelley of South Carolina, Carol Jake of Binghamton and Karen (Phil) Lewis of Towanda, lifetime friends; Roseanne and Donnie Stringham of Bentley Creek as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Besides her parents, Evelyn was predeceased by her husband, E. Eugene “Gene” Collins on January 5, 2022, and several siblings.
A private service and burial will be at the Bentley Creek Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton, is assisting the family with arrangements. Please share memories and condolences with the family at www.pepperpepperfuneralhomes.com.
