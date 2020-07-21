On the morning of Sunday, July 19, 2020, Evelyn Nicole Terry of Canton passed away peacefully following a courageous battle with leukemia. She was four years of age.
Born Nov. 27, 2015 in Sayre, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of David Terry and Kathleen Parker. Evelyn was a bright, loving, precious child of God whose cheerful smile and sparkling eyes could light up the room. She enjoyed playing “pretend” and was always ready to play jokes on her Daddy and Grandpa. Evelyn loved her older sister and younger brother very dearly, and was known for being the world’s greatest hugger. A bright and shining light in everyone’s lives for such a precious time, and now she helps to light up the heavens.
Evelyn is survived by her parents, David Terry and Kathleen Parker; sister Maggie Terry, age 6 and brother Joseph Terry, age 2; grandfather, David Parker; Nana Sharon Parker; grandmother, Mona Parker; Uncle Steven and Aunt Brittney Parker, Aunt Lori Terry, Uncle Matt Lewis, Uncle Jeff Koval and Aunt Christy Rae.
Calling hours will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 23, at Morse and Kleese Funeral Home, 94 N. Center St., Canton, Pennsylvania. Mass of the Angels will be at 11 a.m. on Friday at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 106 N. Washington St., Canton, with the Rev. Joseph Kutch, celebrant. Interment will follow in the parish cemetery. Visit morseandkleesefuneralhome.com.
