Evelyn P. Stone, 98, of Columbia Cross Roads, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020 at Twin Oaks Personal Care Home in Granville, and now lives for eternity with her Savior; Jesus Christ.
Born on Nov. 12, 1921 in Cyler, New York, Evelyn was the daughter of George and Hazel (Rogers) Page. Evelyn attended Troy High School. She worked for several years at Fairview Home for Aged Ladies in Binghamton, New York from which she retired and moved to DeBary, Florida where she did private duty for seventeen years for an elderly lady. Came back to Troy in 1994 after twenty years in Florida. She lived at Hillcrest Apartments until 2005 when she moved to Columbia Cross Roads with her daughter. In 2016 Evelyn moved to Twin Oaks Personal Care Home. Evelyn was a member of the Springfield Baptist Church.
Evelyn is survived by her daughters, Sue Baker, of Canton, and Anita Freeh, of Columbia Cross Roads; 14 grandchildren, several great grandchildren and several great-great grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Nancy (Bill) Crane of Columbia Cross Roads, and Bev Allen of Canton; several nieces, nephews, cousins and her church families. She is predeceased by her parents, her husbands, Walter Allen Sr. and Harland Stone; her children, Walter (Sonny) Allen Jr. and Jean Doolittle; sisters, Betty Bradford, Roberta Depew Vineski, Marjorie Leggett and her brothers Wilbur Rockwell, Leonard Page, Emory Page, George Page Jr.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020 at Glenwood Cemetery, East Main St., Troy, with Pastor Dan Graham officiating. Services have been entrusted to the Gerald W. Vickery, Jr. Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 1093 West Main Street, Troy.
Family will provide flowers. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the following: Springfield Baptist Church at 3093 Springfield Road, Columbia Cross Roads, PA 16914 or Twin Oaks Personal Care Home at 1100 Cowley Road, Granville Summit, PA 16926 or Guthrie Hospice at 421 Tomahawk Road, Towanda, PA 18848.
