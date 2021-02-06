Brevard — Everett Carter, age 93, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021.
He was born on June 28, 1927 in Schenectedy, NY to the late Emmett and Charlotte Carter. He was preceded in death by his sister, Caryl (deceased).
He served in the US Navy during WW II and then attended St Lawrence University (NY) and graduated in 1950 as a chemical engineer.
Ev started his career in Towanda, PA where he became General Manager for Sylvania Corp where he made many dear friends. His career ultimately took him to positions domestically and around the world. In every location he met and made friends that would last a lifetime. He loved people and they loved him.
His outside interests took him down many diverse paths. From serving as President of the St. Paul Winter Carnival for two years, to church work to serving on boards of countless corporations and banks. Ev loved a challenge and his enthusiasm and commitment to getting the job done “right” was something you could count on.
Anyone who knew him had an Ev story, or two. He enjoyed dancing, and he and Sue would often be found at a local establishment near their cabin in northern Wisconsin dancing the night away if there was a great band playing.
The little cabin in the woods brought many years of joy to Ev and Sue. A deer and bear habitat was developed along with a stocked trout pond and when it came time to sell the property, it was put into the National Land Conservation Trust to preserve the natural habitat for years to come.
As an avid outdoorsman, Ev hunted and fished all over the US and Canada. In 2005 he and about 20 of the members of the Monroeton Gun Club in PA completed a new clubhouse where they hunt turkeys, deer and bear. The club holds an annual pig roast where members and friends gather to eat, relax and see old friends.
It is important to note that Ev was a diehard fan of the Green Bay Packers. He dressed in his Packer attire for each game and cheered with enthusiasm whether they won or lost.
Ev will be missed dearly by countless friends and his family. He is survived by his devoted wife, Sue, and a blended family of five children, four grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, no services will be held at this time. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be left at www.moodyconnollyfuneralhome.com.
Moody-Connolly Funeral Home and Crematory are caring for the family.
