Everett Elson Baldwin, 59, of 597 Williams Road, LeRaysville, Pennsylvania, passed away Tuesday morning, March 24, 2020, at Guthrie Memorial Hospital, Towanda, Pennsylvania, following declining health.
Everett was born in Sayre, Pennsylvania, on Dec. 14, 1960, the son of Elson and Frances Henry Baldwin. He attended Northeast Bradford High School and later worked in his father’s business, Baldwin’s Garage in LeRaysville for several years. Everett was employed by National Pipe and Plastic in Vestal, New York, for 25 years until health issues no longer permitted him to continue. Everett was a member of Haigh’s Pond VFW Post No. 6824, Rome, Pennsylvania.
Everett loved playing golf and participated in several area dart leagues. He enjoyed working on projects around his home and working outdoors caring for his property.
Everett is survived by his wife, Trudi L. Winchell Baldwin; daughter, Maryann Brickey of Vinton, Virginia; stepson, Jesse Henry of Candor, New York; grandchildren, Jessica and Brandon; sisters, Judy Hawthorne (Brian) of LeRaysville, Anita Clearwater (Doug) of LeRaysville, Wanda Jackson (Paul) of Wysox, Anna Chilson (Jerry) of Rome; brother, Michael Baldwin (Kimberly) of Rome; as well as several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by an infant brother, Dale Baldwin.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date. The Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home of Towanda is assisting the Baldwin family with arrangements. The family suggests that contributions may be directed to the H.O.P.S. Ambulance Association in care of Peggy Coleman, 4001 Sugar Cabin Road, Rome, PA 18837, in memory of Everett Elson Baldwin. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
