Evonne M. (Wilcox) Quail, 46, of Canton, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, following a courageous battle with Multiple Sclerosis, at the Skilled Nursing Unit in Towanda. Evonne Marie was born March 23, 1973 in Elmira, New York, to late Clarence “Wilkie” Wilcox and Bartha (deBruin) Liddic. Evonne attended Canton Schools and was a graduate of the Class of 1992. She was a member of the Grover Church of Christ. Evonne was employed by Solaire Energy, formerly in Ralston, as a secretary until declining health no longer permitted her to continue.
Evonne enjoyed the outdoors, especially camping and blueberry picking. She was a talented cook and baker. Evonne was a kind, loving individual whom possessed a big heart. She had many friends, all of which she cared for dearly. She also had a love for all animals, whether they were hers or somebody else’s.
Evonne was predeceased by her father, Clarence Wilcox; her step-father, John Liddic and a brother, Casey Wilcox.
Surviving Evonne are her mother, Bartha Liddic of Canton; daughter, Samantha Quail of Canton; sister, Natalie (Tim) Salsman of Laceyville; half-brothers, Jason and Kyle Wilcox of Elmira, New York; nieces, Trena and Macy Carr; best friend, Tammy Gleckner; special friend, Barb Spencer; as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.
The family will receive friends Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 from 11 a.m. to noon at Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton. A celebration of Evonne’s life will follow at noon with Pastor Will Strunk officiating. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Evonne’s honor can be directed to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society’s PA Chapter, 1501 Reedsdale St., Suite 105, Pittsburgh, PA 15233 or the Bradford County Humane Society, P.O. Box 179, Ulster, PA 18850.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
