Faith A. Toth, 80, of 445 Goff Road, Wysox, PA passed away Sunday, January 10, 2021 at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA.
Faith was born in Kearny, NJ on August 4, 1940 the daughter of Fredrick and Ethel Crowl Varlese. She was a graduate of Keyport High School in Keyport, NJ and in early years was employed as an executive housekeeper. Faith served as head of maintenance and housekeeping for the Brookdale Nursing Home in Hazlet, NJ for a number of years and also provided childcare as a nanny. Faith and her husband Edward own and operated T&T Painting and Cleaning in Wysox, PA. Faith also served as a receptionist for the H&R Block office in Wysox. She was a life member of the Che-Hanna Rock and Mineral Club. Faith enjoyed gardening and was a Pittsburgh Steelers Football fan.
Surviving are her husband of 35 years, Edward J. Toth, children, Patricia (Dale) Herman of Towanda, Faith Bailey of Keyport, NJ, Dominic Ferrante Jr. of Wysox, Edward A. (Crystal) Toth of Metuchen, NJ, Susan Raab of Sea Grit, NJ, Christopher (Kim) Toth of Meshoippen, PA, grandchildren, Stephanie Stephenson, Justin Healy, U.S. Airforce, Richard Bailey Jr., U.S. Navy, John, Matthew, and Zachary Toth, Carl, Michelle and Ronald, Tiffany, great grandchildren, Quinn Stephenson, Egan and Taylor. In addition to her parents, Faith was predeceased by her siblings, Fred Varlese, Harry Varlese, Ethel Varlese and Frederica Varlese.
Abiding with Faith’s request, there will be no funeral service.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.