Fay Ann Pedro, age 45, of Silvara, PA, passed away on Friday morning, August 11, 2023.
Born on May 11, 1978, she was the daughter of Carol Gray and the late Eddie Eugene Pedro, Sr. (d. March 11, 2017). Growing up in the Sullivan County Area, Fay enjoyed spending time in the outdoors and hunting with her mother. She attended Sullivan County High School and graduated with the class of 1996. Fay spent the last six years with Proctor & Gamble and was recently promoted to Back Up Team Leader of the Family Care Front Room Line 72. Previous to her employment at P&G, she worked grounds and maintenance for Latona Trucking and also spent 18 years at Cargill.
Fay was a devoted member of the St. Francis of Assisi Church in Mildred, PA. She loved picking blueberries with her mother and had a fondness for cactus plants and her daily coffee from Dunkin. Fay was active on Facebook where she enjoyed catching up with friends and lending a sympathetic ear to her children and any “drama” that may be going on in their lives. She also took great pleasure in being mother to all of her son’s friends.
Fay is survived by her mother, Carol Gray and her husband Wade of Spring Hill, PA; her children, Bowen Minier (Kala Coolbaugh), affectionately known to Fay as “Her Marine” of Towanda, PA, her “Favorite Son”, Jubei Cruz (Victoria Pacreau) of Wyalusing, PA and currently residing in Paris, France, and her “Poopoo”, Aragon Cruz of Towanda, PA. Fay is also survived by her siblings, Scott Gray of Rome, PA, Brett Gray (Britany Smith) of Camptown, PA; her sister-in-law, Alicia Hamilton Pedro of Mildred, PA; her nieces and nephews, Dakota, Kirsten and Wyatt Pedro and Rhett Gray; as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Along with her father, she is preceded in death by her brother, Eddie Pedro, Jr. (d. September 13, 2019).
A Funeral Service for Fay will be held on Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at the Sheldon Funeral Home, 155 Church St., Wyalusing, PA at 11:00 AM with Lay Minister Vickie Ellis of the Beaver Meadows Community Church officiating. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Fay’s name to the Bradford County Humane Society, PO Box 179, Ulster, PA 18850.
