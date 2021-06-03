On Sunday morning, May 30, 2021, at approximately 9:30 a.m., Fay McClelland, lifelong resident of Columbia Cross Roads, closed his eyes on earth and opened them in Heaven. Fay passed peacefully at home with his family by his side.
Fay spent most of his life involved in the agriculture community in Bradford County as a dairy farmer, veal farmer, and farm equipment salesman for Allis Hollow Equipment in Rome, and Hess Farm Equipment in Canton. He also sold cars for Sherwood Groves in Wysox, for many years.
Fay was raised in, and began is life-long service to his Lord, at Berrytown Wesleyan Church and continued his service at Bentley Creek Wesleyan Church. Fay served as a Sunday School teacher, Usher, Choir Member, served on countless committees and was instrumental in leading countless to the Lord with not only his words, but his deeds.
Fay is survived by his wife of 53 years, Barb McClelland; his four children, John (Elena), Roy (Sarah), Ann (Jim) and Scott (Sue). Fay is also survived by grandchildren, Polina, Nugz, Josh, Roy Jr., Ashley, Robert, Jason, Chelsee, Erica, Madison, Carly, Eric, Marcia, Tracy, Jim, and Crystal; great-grandchildren, Tyler, Malachi, Beau, Jade, Eliana, Bruce, Andrew, Catrina, Jayden, Grayson, Christopher, and Liam; siblings, June and Thomas, Dale and Linda, and Doug; special friends, Danny and Connie Gerald, Pastor Rob and Amee Wuethrich, David and Sue Shanks. Fay was preceded in death by his parents, Bruce B. and Margaret (LaMont) McClelland; sister, Gail Dillon; infant son, McClelland; and granddaughter, Trista McClelland.
The family would like to welcome everyone who knew Fay to a Memorial Service at Bentley Creek Wesleyan Church 13255 Berwick Turnpike, Gillett, PA 16925 on Sunday, June 13, 2021 at 1 p.m. The Gerald W. Vickery, Jr. Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. 1093 West Main St. Troy, has been trusted with the arrangements. The family would like to thank Guthrie Hospice for the loving care the nurses gave Fay during their time together.
The true worth of a man’s life isn’t measured in gold or possessions. Those things are temporary and hold no eternal value. No. His true worth is measured in the lives of those he touches.
Memorial contributions may be made in Fay’s memory to the Bentley Creek Wesleyan Church, 13255 Berwick Turnpike, Gillett, PA 16925.
Send Condolences at VickeryFH.com.
