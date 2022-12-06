Our hearts were broken on Saturday, December 3, 2022, when our mom, Ferne A. Tiffany, passed away at “The Gardens”, Tunkhannock PA. She died peacefully, surrounded by family. Ferne was 94 ½ years of age, born May 23, 1928 in Mehoopany, PA to the late John R. Otten and Laura (Prichard) Otten.
Ferne graduated from the Mehoopany High School in 1945. She was soon employed by Endicott Johnson in Tunkhannock where she worked for five years. Ferne was married to George B. Tiffany of Laceyville (North Flat) on June 5, 1949. They shared 65 years of marriage until his passing on October 5, 2014.
Taking care of her husband, four children and home meant everything to Ferne. Mom was a hard-worker and very organized. Her windows always sparkled! Every summer she and Dad planted a large garden and then she canned and froze the abundance. All of her meals were home-cooked and always included a DESSERT. She enjoyed baking, you could always find a cookie or a piece of cake in her kitchen. She was an excellent seamstress and made many hand-sewn outfits for us. Mom had a talent for crocheting. One of her lovely crocheted afghans won a Blue ribbon at the Wyoming County Fair which pleased her. She really enjoyed entertaining her family for holidays. She continued this tradition at Christmastime until 2020.
Mom and Dad loved their life together. They enjoyed years of working side by side to make a happy home for their family. After Dad’s retirement they enjoyed many trips with the P&G Retirement Group, as well as several trips to Europe. Ferne was a faithful attender of the Braintrim Baptist Church and Sunday School until the Covid Pandemic. She also attended the Mehoopany Baptist Church of Mehoopany.
In addition to her parents and husband, Ferne was predeceased by her son, Craig M. Tiffany (2005), infant grandson, Nathan T. Downs (1982) and her only sibling, Roger C. Otten (2015).
Ferne’s influence and love for her family will be left forever on the hearts of her children, grandchildren and greatgrandchildren:
Children: Maureen Downs (Kevin), Curtis Tiffany (Terri), Craig Tiffany (Beth) and Lisa Adams (Bobby).
Grandchildren: Erin Downs-Arnold (Mike), Shelly Lambert (Scott), Kristin Goodwin (Shay), Christopher Tiffany (Cristen), Jon Adams, and Laura Adams.
Greatgrandchildren: Margaux Arnold, Gavyn and Reese Lambert, Grace and Faith Goodwin and Mason Tiffany.
Ferne is also survived by her sister-in-law, Donna Otten, a niece, three nephews and several cousins.
Ferne’s funeral service will be held Thursday, December 8, 2022 at 11:00AM at the Sheldon Funeral Home in Laceyville, PA, with long-time friend, Rev. Mark King officiating. Visiting hours will be held from 7:00pm – 8:00pm on Wednesday evening, December 7, 2022, at Sheldon’s. Ferne will be laid to rest at the side of her husband at the North Flat Cemetery, Laceyville, PA. Those who wish may kindly consider a memorial to the Laceyville Public Library, PO Box 68, Laceyville, PA 18623.
Online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.