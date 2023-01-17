During the early hours of Friday, January 13, 2023, well known Canton native Florence Ellen (Eckman) Finogle went home to the Lord while at Bradford County Manor. She was 89 years of age. Born November 19, 1933 in Canton she was the daughter of Charles and Lois (Fields) Eckman. She graduated from Canton High School and the following year married the love of her life, Orin Finogle. Together they raised a son and two daughters and shared 69 years until Orin’s passing in 2021.
Florence led a very active life. Aside from being a home maker she worked 40 years as a cashier at the Acme Market in Canton, retiring in 1993. She was active in several social organizations, such as the Mothers Club, the Canton Music Club, the Late Bloomers, Red Hatters ,and service organizations such as the American Legion, Women Of The Moose, Canton Community Center, where she served many years as a board member and was in charge of the Canton Clothing Center. Florence was also a woman of faith and was a lifelong member of the First Presbyterian Church of Canton and its successor the Canton Ecumenical Parish. She served on many boards, organized church dinners and sang in the choir for 40 years.
She is survived by her son, William (& Loree) Finogle of Canton, daughters Lois Greene of Canton and Judy (Roger) Woodward of Troy, 10 grandchildren, 19great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren and step-grandchildren and special grand-dog Elvis. She was preceded in death by her husband Orin Finogle, parents Charles and Lois Eckman, brothers William and Charles Eckman, sisters Bena Burr and Gladys Kosmer, grandchildren Jason Greene, Brent Woodward and two nieces.
Visitation will be from noon until 1 PM, Sunday January 22 at Morse and Kleese Funeral Home, 94 N. Center Street, Canton. A celebration of Florence’s life will follow at 1o’ clock. The family will provide the flowers and suggests that contributions in Florence’s memory be directed to the charity of one’s choice. (morseandkleesefuneralhome.com)
