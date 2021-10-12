Florence “Flip” R. Dunklee, age 93, of Sugar Run, PA passed away peacefully on late Sunday evening, Oct. 10, 2021.
Flip was born in Camptown, PA, on March 7, 1928, daughter of the late Julius and Rose Wells Thiesen.
She graduated from the Wyalusing High School, a member of the class of 1946.
She married Dale Elanson Dunklee of Wyalusing, PA, on July 15, 1946, in Buffalo, NY. They enjoyed 64 years of marriage before his passing on Nov. 8, 2010. In the beginning of their marriage they owned and operated the Dunklee Bar and Restaurant in Wyalusing for a number of years.
Flip continued her working career at Dunklee’s store in Wyalusing as a clerk. She was then employed at American Meter Company as a production clerk from 1962 until 1969.
Flip was a member of the Wyalusing Methodist Church and its United Methodist Women. She was also a member of the Wyalusing American Legion Auxiliary.
She enjoyed playing cards with family and wintering in Florida. She also enjoyed spending time outdoors, whether it was tending to the flowers or mowing the grass. However her greatest joy was spending time with her daughters and grandchildren. She felt her greatest accomplishment was being a mother.
Surviving, are: Daughters and sons-in-law, Kay (Marshall) McNeal, Troy, PA, Gail (Ronald) Salsman, Benton, PA; grandchildren, Stacie (Johan) Broek, Zurich, Switzerland, Nicole (John) Imbt, Troy, PA, Kevin (Debbie) McNeal, Littlestown, PA, Traci (Robert) Gilliland, Troy, PA, Korrinne Bricker, Millville, PA, Jarod (Stephanie) Salsman, Key West, FL; brother-in-law, Kirk (JoEllen) Dunklee, Palmyra, VA; sister-in-law, Norma Dunklee, Roseville, MN.
She is also survived by 13 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents and husband, she was predeceased by two sisters, Emma Thieson on Feb., 5, 1935, and Lena Huffman on July 19, 2005.
Private family funeral services will be held on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at the Wyalusing Methodist Church, Wyalusing, PA, with the Rev. Jane L. O’Borski, officiating. Interment will follow in the Wyalusing Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Homer Funeral Home, 83 Grovedale Lane, Wyalusing, PA. The family will provide the flowers and request that Memorial Contributions be sent to the Wyalusing United Methodist Church, PO Box 155, Wyalusing, PA 18853. To send condolences or sign the e-guestbook, please go to homerfuneralhome.com.
