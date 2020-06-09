A Valley business woman passed at age 89.
Florence “Flo” Peterson, born in March of 1931, went to be with the Lord after an extended illness on June 5, 2020.
She was born in Ringtown, Pennsylvania, to Charles and Sophie Fuhrman. After graduating from high school in 1949 she moved to Washington, D.C. She met her husband Gerald J. Peterson (a lifelong Valleyite) who had been in the service there. In 1955, a company by the name of Douglas Brothers Paving was established. After the death of her husband she continued the business along with her son Jerry.
She enjoyed dancing, especially Polka, as well as being with her family and friends.
Florence is survived by her son, Jerry and daughter-in-law Karen Peterson; granddaughters, Stephanie (Justin) Shepherd, Jeri-Lynn Peterson; two great-granddaughters, Brianna and Olivia Shepherd; sisters, Ann (James) Kehley, Alice (Paul) Gee, brother Roy (Marion) Fuhrman; nieces, Bonnie Verso, Melodee Tannler; nephews Roger Fuhrman, Tim and Mark Gee.
Predeceased are her husband, Gerald J. and son, Charles R. Peterson; father and mother, Charles and Sophie Fuhrman; brother, John J Fuhrman; as well as her very dear friend, Ernie Langdon.
Private services were held on Monday, June 8, 2020 at her home.
Pallbearers were Bill Douglas, JE Kehley, Bob Petruschak, Sean Beirne, Larry Hurley, and Ty Reynard.
Memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society and/or St. John’s Lutheran Church, Sayre, Pennsylvania.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pennsylvania. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for Florence’s family may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com.
