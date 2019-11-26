Florence “Flossie” Bennett Knolles, age 94, formerly of Wyalusing, Pennsylvania, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 at the Towanda Personal Care Home, where she had been residing for the last 3 ½ years.
Flossie was born on Oct. 22, 1925 in Plainfield, New Jersey, the daughter of the late Alfred and Florence Eager Bennett Sr. She was a graduate of North Plainfield High School in New Jersey with the class of 1943.
She married her husband, Harry Edward Knolles Jr. on May 5, 1946. They were married for 50 years before he passed away on Sept. 7, 1996 and raised nine children.
She was employed as a secretary for Mack Motors in Plainfield, New Jersey. After her and her husband moved to the Wyalusing area, they opened Mountainside Lanes in March of 1963.
Flossie was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 534 in Wyalusing where she organized numerous dinners for many years. She was a former member of the Wyalusing Lioness Club. She took great pleasure in hosting and participating in the bowling leagues at Mountainside Lanes and attending the state bowling tournaments. She took pride in winning her school’s spelling bee by beating eighth graders when she was in seventh grade. She adored the former American Idol contestant, Aaron Kelly, and even told him before he was on the show that he was going to be a famous star one day. She loved going to the casinos and scratching her instant lottery tickets.
Flossie is survived by her sons and spouses, Ronald Knolles (Kay) of Norman, Oklahoma, Larry Knolles of Laceyville, Pennsylvania, Ed Knolles (Mary) of Wyalusing, Pennsylvania; her daughters and spouses, Nancy Yadlosky (Richard) of Sugar Run, Pennsylvania, Beth Cole (Harold) of Columbia Cross Roads, Pennsylvania, Lee Ann Welles (Chris) of Wyalusing, Pennsylvania, Jan Smith (James) of Ephrata, Pennsylvania, and Amy Hepp (Tony) of Wyalusing, Pennsylvania; her 16 grandchildren, Doug, Dirk, Erin, Ben, Justin, Nathan, Heidi, Randy, JJ, Aaron, Marissa, Trisha, Ryan, Macy, Hannah, and Travis; 17 great-grandchildren with one on the way; three great-great-grandchildren; her siblings, Winifred Napoli (Bob) of East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania and Alfred Bennett of Watchung, New Jersey; her brothers-in-law, Donald Knolles of Towanda, Pennsylvania, and John Malik of Binghamton, New York; and numerous nieces and nephews. Besides her husband and parents she was preceded in death by her daughter, Bette Ann Knolles (d. June 1, 1995); her grandsons, Timothy Knolles and Scott Cole; her great-granddaughter, Baby Leigha Isabelle Knolles; and her sisters, Mary Ann Hilliker and Beverly Levitt.
Funeral services for Flossie will be held at noon on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019 from the Sheldon Funeral Home, 155 Church St., Wyalusing, Pennsylvania, with Lay Minister Irene Walent officiating. Interment will follow at the Wyalusing Borough Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Flossie’s name to the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 534, 89 Bowling Alley Road, Wyalusing, PA 18853 or to the Towanda Personal Care Home-Activity Fund, 603 William St., Towanda, PA 18848.
Online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.