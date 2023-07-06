Florence Louise (Schott) Kurz of LeRaysville, Pennsylvania passed on July 2, 2023 at the age of 91. She was born in Spring City, Pennsylvania on March 18, 1932, the daughter of the late Frederick and Mary (Rumler) Schott.
Florence was no stranger to work. She helped her parents on the farm, often telling the story of her dad putting her on the tractor for hours at the age of 15. Her first part-time job was at Fischer’s Pool. Upon graduation from Lansdale High School in 1950, she secured a job with Creamery Tractor Supply. By this time she had met the love of her life, Charles Kurz; they married on June 23, 1951. Together they shared 69 years of marriage and raised two children, until Charles’s passing on February 9, 2021. During this time the couple resided in Schwenksville, then Lansdale, where Florence performed office duties with Martin Century Farm, Ebert Motos/Del-Val, and lastly Lansdale Borough until her retirement in 1994. Promptly thereafter, the couple relocated to LeRaysville for some relaxation.
Florence loved hosting family dinners and visiting with friends. She tended a vegetable garden for years, canning and freezing much of her harvest. Watching her children and grandchildren perform or receive honors gave her great pleasure. Attending the annual Minstrel Show in LeRaysville was a must and guaranteed to bring a smile to her face. In quieter times she would listen to a variety of music. All of the foregoing pleasures came in second when compared to her deep, unwavering love for the Lord. Longtime membership included Wentz’s U.C.C. before transferring to the Dille Parish, as well as a 60+ year membership in the Priscilla Chapter of the Eastern Star.
Surviving are a sister, Thelma Demetrius; two children, William Kurz and Paula Wilkie (Richard); grandchildren, Kate Wilkie, Blaire Wilkie Balcon (Michael), Adam Kurz (Abby); and great-grandchildren, Addyson, Audrey, and William Charles Kurz.
Besides her parents and husband, Florence is predeceased by a brother, Robert Russell Schott.
Funeral Services will be held on Monday, July 10, 2023 at 1:30 PM from the Sheldon Funeral Home, 155 Church Street, Wyalusing, PA with Pastor Sharon Rockefeller officiating. Interment will follow at the Stevens Cemetery, Davis Road, LeRaysville, PA. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Monday, July 10, 2023 from 1:00 PM until the time of the service.
Donations in memory of Florence may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or through its website at alz.org.
