Florence Marie Dieffenbach Hugo, 78, of Albany Township, PA passed away Sunday morning, December 18, 2022, at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA. Florence was born at Mills Hospital in Towanda, PA on February 18, 1944, the daughter of Erleau Dieffenbach and Florence Minier Dieffenbach. She was a graduate of Wyalusing Valley High School and was employed initially by Taylor Packing and later by Cargill in Wyalusing for over 30 years until retirement.
She is survived by her husband, Randolph Hugo, children, Penny (Tim) Herkel, Tammy (Roy) Blokzyl, Cindy (Gary) Benjamin, Charles (Vickie) May, Marlene (Eric) Smeed, grandchildren, Gordon Crawford Jr.,
Elizabeth Castro, Troy Herkel, Brandy Herkel, Alysia DeNault, Michael Benjamin, Gary Benjamin, Rebecca Benjamin, Rachel Smeed, Kyle Smeed, Dajon May, and Dante VanDyke, brothers, John Dieffenbach, and Randy Dieffenbach, and her sister, Genevieve Grimes as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to her parents, Florence was predeceased by her granddaughter, Sarah Heasley, grandson, Montana VanDyke, and brothers, Erleau Dieffenbach Jr., Ronald, Rodney, and Robert Dieffenbach.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Evergreen Cemetery, Albany Township, PA with Rev. Robert W. Martin officiating.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
