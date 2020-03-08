Mrs. Florence Marie Hoover, age 88, of Wyalusing, passed away peacefully on Friday evening, March 6, 2020, at the Guthrie Towanda Memorial Hospital, Towanda. Florence was born on Jan. 29, 1932, in Sayre, Bradford County, a daughter of the late Allen Burton Chilson and Helen Benjamin Chilson Hoover. She attended the Terrytown School. She married Marshall Peasley Hoover and he predeceased her on March 8, 1977. She worked for many years at Bendix in Montrose, while farming, and the Meshoppen Hanger Factory, and the Towanda Memorial Hospital.
Florence was a devoted wife to Marshall, and mother to Lorraine. She enjoyed seeing her grandchildren grow up, and recently had the joy of great-grandbabies. Family times and outings were important to her, and she also looked forward to those special times. She loved cooking, canning, gardening, and word search books.
Surviving are daughter, Lorraine Larrabee, Wyalusing; granddaughter, Kristy (Daniel) Kring, Nichols, New York; grandson, Eric (Tracy) Larrabee, Herrickville; great-grandson, Tobias Larrabee, Herrickville; great-granddaughter, Karen Larrabee, Herrickville; two brothers and a sister-in-law, Dean Chilson, Dushore, Nelson and Lois Chilson, Terrytown; four sisters, Joyce Kipp, New Albany, Marguerite Yonkin, Dushore, Alice Campbell, Ulster, and Beverly Chilson, Dushore.
She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by a son-in-law, Alan Paul Larrabee on Aug. 25, 2018; and by five brothers, Ralph, Ronald, Francis, Henry, and Layton (infant). And also by two sisters, Doris Johnson and Christine Salsman.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at the Homer Funeral Home, 83 Grovedale Lane, Wyalusing, PA 18853, with the Rev. Michael Dodd, officiating. Interment will be in the Wyalusing Cemetery. Friends and family may call from 1 p.m. until the start of the service at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at the Homer Funeral Home, Wyalusing. Memorial Contributions may be sent to the Evergreen Christian Church, 103 North Street, PA 18833, in loving memory of Florence M. Hoover. To send condolences or sign the e-guestbook, please go to www.homerfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.