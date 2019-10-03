Florence “Mary” Emerson, 60, of Towanda, formerly of West Collingswood, New Jersey, passed away early Tuesday morning, Oct. 1, 2019 at the Skilled Nursing Unit of Guthrie Memorial Hospital, Towanda. “Mary” was born Dec. 23, 1958 in Camden, New Jersey, daughter of the late Charles L. Emerson Jr. and Florence C. Britton Emerson. Mary moved to Towanda in 2007 to be near her family. She will be fondly remembered for her kind and congenial personality and for her love of Phillies baseball and Philadelphia Eagles football. Mary was creative and enjoyed music, painting and drawing.
Mary is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Charles L. “Bud” Emerson III and Pam Emerson of Wysox, as well as several nieces and nephews.
A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Locustwood Memorial Park Cemetery, Cherry Hill, New Jersey. The Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home of Towanda is assisting Mary’s family with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.